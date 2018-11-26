Open GI adds QBE Office to Powerplace

The cover includes contents, business interruption, employers’ liability, public liability and legal expenses as standard.

The QBE Office Insurance offering is now available to brokers using Open GI platforms.

According to the software house the product has been set up on Powerplace and in the future will also be accessible across all Open GI platforms including Mobius, which was launched in March this year.

Open GI’s chief sales officer, David Kelly, said: “We welcome the addition of QBE Office to our existing Powerplace range, bolstering our commercial SME panel, allowing our brokers to integrate electronically and trade more seamlessly via their insurer agency arrangement.”

Fast

Open GI noted that in addition to the standard covers it also offers terrorism insurance to suit the customer and is backed up by product expert decision-makers in QBE’s SME Team who are on-hand to give brokers a quick turnaround on any query.

This latest addition joins QBE Mini Fleet on Powerplace SME and QBE Tradesman, which is available on Powerplace Micro.

QBE’s e-trade development manager, Corinne Pringle, commented: “Our ongoing SME e-trade program is about giving brokers more support, more flexibility and more choice in how and when they trade with QBE.

“We are delighted to be expanding our range and strengthening our relationship with Open GI.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.