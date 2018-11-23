Biba repeats call that brokers should prepare for no deal Brexit

Steve White warns that passporting will end.

Steve White, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has urged brokers to prepare for all eventualities as the government released the 26-page political declaration on how future relationships with the European Union (EU) might work after Brexit.

The framework document came out a week after the 585-page withdrawal arrangement terms were published.

The two documents work in tandem. The political declaration is a non-binding document, effectively a blueprint and wish list for future terms, whereas the withdrawal agreement is legally-binding and sets out the ‘divorce’ terms.

At the time of the withdrawal agreement Biba described that they “do not work for insurance brokers”.

Speaking after the latest development White told Insurance Age that while “realistically it is this deal or no deal” there was still room for negotiations on future trading agreements.

Appetite

In his view the current thinking in Parliament is that “there is not much appetite for this deal but there is much less appetite for no deal”.

However, White repeated a previous call for brokers to prepare for all eventualities ahead of the UK exiting the EU on 29 March 2019.

“What we are saying to members is to repeat the message from the regulator that firms really have to prepare for no deal.

“If there is no deal you can’t start preparing for it on 28 March.”

Transition

If the withdrawal arrangement is voted through in Parliament then brokers will have a transition period where they can still work on continental business via passporting under EU law.

The transition is currently scheduled to last until 31 December 2020 but could be extended.

The latest political declaration document gives only three paragraphs to financial services despite the sector contributing £119bn to the UK economy – around 6.5% of economic output.

“Passporting as we know it is not going to survive, the Prime Minister has made that absolutely clear,” White observed.

Equivalence

Instead the document refers to “equivalence”.

The situation is different for insurers and brokers. The former have a level of comfort from Solvency II whereas the term is not current in the Insurance Distribution Directive for brokers.

“If the deal goes through we get a transition period that allows for a deeper debate around the mechanics of equivalence,” White pointed out.

Active

The CEO confirmed that Biba is already active on the issue and will continue with its campaign.

“We are raising the need for equivalence ourselves and in conjunction with Liiba [London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association],” said White.

Adding: “If we get a deal through Parliament then during the transition period we will be making as much noise as we possibly can around what will best suit brokers and customers going forward.

“That is as near to passporting as possible.”

A complicating factor for brokers will be the length of insurance contracts. Those that run for a year will start crossing the 31 December 2020 barrier at the end of next year meaning provisions will have to be in place for the sector 12 months early.

“It is an issue that is going to have to be sorted out,” White accepted.

Rule-taker

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has reacted to the political declaration by stressing that it is vital for insurance customers that there is an orderly withdrawal process.

Huw Evans, director general of the ABI stated that the crucial long-term test was to make sure that insurance did not become a “rule-taker”

But he warned: It remains far too early to judge whether we will be able to avoid that fate.”

Consultation

And White also sounded a strong note of caution: “Equivalence means we have to be compliant with rules as we go forward and have no say in their creation.

“We become a rule-taker rather than a rule-maker.”

In a related development the FCA has opened a consultation today (23 November) on preparing for a no deal Brexit in case the UK should end up leaving the EU with no implementation period.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.