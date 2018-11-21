InsurTech Futures: Aviva takes majority stake in Neos

Deal follows on from the insurer's previous strategic investment in the start-up MGA.

Aviva has taken a majority stake in connected home provider Neos and is expected to close the deal in the first quarter of 2019.



According to the insurer the transaction is part of its strategy to build closer relationships with customers through digital technology.

It follows on from Aviva’s strategic investment in Neos in May 2017 through its corporate capital venture fund, Aviva Ventures.

At the time, the InsurTech start-up managing general agent secured a £5m series A investment led by the provider.



Rob Townend, managing director of Aviva UK general insurance, said: “Harnessing the power of smart home technology allows customers to better manage what’s happening in their homes as well as helping them to avoid a small problem, like a slow water leak, becoming a big inconvenience.



“By taking a majority share in the business, we’ll be able to use Neos’s expertise in smart technology, and we’re excited to build on our existing relationship with them.”



Investment

Former England footballer Gary Lineker backed Neos in 2016, the same year the business was set up. It now employs 30 people.



The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.



Neos chief executive officer Matt Poll, said: “I am delighted that Aviva has chosen to make a further significant investment in Neos. It is a great reflection on how far we have come in creating value for our customers.



“I know Aviva shares our excitement about the future for our technology and innovative proposition in the insurance market and what Neos can go on to achieve.”



Late last year, legal protection and assistance specialist Arag said it would provide home emergency and legal expenses insurance for Neos’ connected home proposition.



