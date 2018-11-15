Insurance experts warn on Brexit deal

ABI says insurance sector must not become a rule taker under future relationship with EU.

Insurance experts have highlighted concerns around “equivalence” and a potential loss of passporting rights in their initial responses to the news of a Brexit deal for the UK.

The terms of the deal, which would still need to be approved by Parliament, were published yesterday (14 November) and as the specialists plough their way through the 585 pages the responses were wrapped in caveats.

Serious

Christopher Croft, chief executive of the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association (Liiba) flagged that it was encouraging to see a dedicated section on financial services.

He stated that Liiba was hoping the fact the draft is solely built around the concept of ‘equivalence’ was for the sake of brevity and simplicity.

“Otherwise, those of us who have no equivalence regime have cause for serious concern. As do our clients,” he continued.

Croft noted that the current European legislation covering insurance brokers – the Insurance Distribution Directive – has no concept of equivalence or the market access rights it might grant.

“Without this it is unclear what the agreement published yesterday would mean for our sector,” he concluded.

Fate

Similarly, Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers, commented that it was vital for insurance customers that there was an orderly withdrawal process and transition period.

He welcomed “any progress towards” such an outcome and stressed that regulatory co-operation must follow from any political agreement.

According to Evans the crucial longer-term test is whether the UK’s future relationship with the European Union avoids the insurance sector becoming a rule-taker.

“The publications begin a process of establishing what that relationship is but it is far too early to judge whether we will be able to avoid that fate,” he accepted.

Unfortunate

Meanwhile, Norton Rose Fulbright insurance partner Bob Haken also pointed out that the focus on equivalence was unfortunate for the insurance industry.

He detailed that unlike some other financial services, equivalence under Solvency II does not grant market access for insurance business.

“At present therefore it seems unlikely that the Withdrawal Agreement or Political Declaration will preserve passporting rights for UK insurers,” he summed up.

Concluding: “However, in a missed opportunity, neither document recognises the important issue of contract continuity following the expiry of the transitional period, meaning that the contingency plans that many hoped would be unnecessary will have to be deployed by the end of 2020.”

