Allianz UK improves COR to 96.0%

The Q3 results reflect impact of joint venture with LV as commercial lines remains stable and personal lines boosts performance.

Allianz UK reported a Q3 2018 combined operating ratio (COR) of 96.0%, an improvement on the 98.5% posted in the same period last year.

Gross written premium (GWP) fell slightly to £1.53bn from £1.59bn but operating profit increased to £113.6m (2017 Q3: £84.6m).

CEO Jon Dye commented: “Profits are up 34.3% over the same period in 2017 and the combined operating ratio has improved by 2.5% compared to this time last year.

“The revenue position reflects the transfer of Allianz’s personal home and motor business to LV with all the retained business lines continuing to perform well.”

Allianz and LV announced a joint venture in August 2017 with the move expected to see Allianz get a £250m boost in commercial lines from LV as personal lines moves in the opposite direction to create a £1.7bn insurer.

Transfers

Dye insisted that the transfer of business is going smoothly.

“I recently visited our Maidstone office which is the home of the team coordinating the commercial transfers from LV and I am pleased to report that several months of careful preparation is paying off.

“The mapping of the e-traded products onto our own product suite is working well, the new taxi and truck products are also performing well in the market and the conversion of cases is good.”

Dye added: “A determination to make the process as smooth as possible for brokers has helped significantly in the way we have gone about the transfer of business. We have another 10 months of case by case trading with brokers for previous LV commercial business but we are undoubtedly off to an encouraging start.”

Stable

The Q3 figures detailed that performance in commercial lines was stable with COR of 95.8% (Q3 2018: 95.7%). GWP rose from £822.4m to £856.1m. The transfer of commercial business from LV to Allianz began in August.

Dye said the results in commercial relied “heavily on the relationship between broker and insurer where trust and respect for each other’s challenges is crucial”.

He added: “Relevant to this is the issue of claims inflation which is trending at an adverse level. The increasing cost of repairing motor vehicles and the rise in the cost of labour for repairing damage to property are two examples where costs have risen sharply.

“The uncertain pre-Brexit environment means these are pressures that are unlikely to diminish in the near term and may well continue beyond the point the UK leaves the EU.”

Personal lines

Personal lines saw the biggest change with the transfer of home and motor to LV affecting the top line. COR improved to 97.2% from 100.2% while GWP fell to £678.0m from £767.0m in Q3 2017.

Dye stated: “Importantly, the COR is 3.0% lower than at the same period last year, which is a further decrease of 0.9% over the figure reported at the half year point this year.

“Petplan continues to deliver very good top line and profit growth with customer retention impressive in a competitive market.”

He concluded: “As we enter the last trading quarter we are well positioned to post a good financial performance in 2018 and the continued support of the broker community is important if we are to achieve this goal.”

