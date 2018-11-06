Vantage-owner NSM launches second underwriting brand

First Specialty has been set-up following NSM’s buy of UK motor MGA Xpekt.

NSM, which owns Vantage, has launched underwriting brand First Specialty in the UK.

The move follows its deal to buy motor MGA Xpect which happened last month.

NSM detailed that First Specialty will offer a broad range of highly specialised and niche motor insurance products to the market whilst Xpekt will continue to focus on local community business.

It also noted that the two brands will work side-by-side in the market serving a carefully selected panel of specialist and community brokers.

Focus

It stated: “We will have a relentless focus on delivering exceptional service to brokers and customers whilst providing the assurance of A-rated underwriting capacity and the backing of NSM.”

Prducts are set to go live on 12 November with further products releases in the pipeline.

Andrew Dodd has been appointed head of underwriting for First Specialty. He will work alongside Xpekt head of underwriting, Colin Hart.

Since NSM bought Vantage in 2016 the UK broker has made a number of acquisitions including Maybury James and Fresh Insurance. Following the deal it revealed it had a war chest with which to buy UK brokers.

