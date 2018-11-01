Broker Expo: FCA pricing scrutiny provides opportunity for brokers

LV’s Mike Crane stresses that recent regulatory focus is not all bad news for the enterprising broker.

The recent announcement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expressing its concerns around insurance pricing practices should act as a “wake up call” for brokers and insurers according to Mike Crane, MD of LV Broker.

Speaking at Insurance Age’s Broker Expo in Coventry, Crane admitted that the report made for a “pretty uncomfortable read” but added that the regulatory focus provided a massive opportunity for brokers to differentiate themselves in the market.

Crane said that by focusing on data, new technologies, servicing a niche and choosing the right partners, brokers have an opportunity to undo a lot of the distrust that customers have for insurance.

In addition he argued that brokers could help to deliver the products and services that the FCA and consumers want to see.

Needs

“The better we can build propositions that really meet those needs - making sure we are using the right data in the right way - the more bespoke propositions for customers we can deliver,” he told delegates at the conference.

For regional brokers, he pointed out that this data could just be about knowing their customers and knowing them well.

He added that for a broker to be able to serve clients effectively now and in the future, it is vital that they focus on a niche and pour all their energy into creating the best “solution” for that sector.

“The businesses that are really clear about where they want to go, who they want to focus on and who they will serve will have a fantastic future,” he said, adding that those who understand what they are there for will be the winners.

Bright future

He finished the session by stressing that despite the recent focus from the FCA brokers have a bright future.

However he caveated that sentiment by saying that brokers and insurers have to disrupt their businesses from within.

“If we want to be relevant to the future customers, we need to disrupt the way we do things today,” he concluded.

