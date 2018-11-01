Broker Expo: Aviva says brokers and insurers should collaborate on schemes

Insurer believes schemes can be used to tap new revenue streams.

Aviva will grow about 10% in schemes this year in commercial lines and is expected to continue into 2019, said the insurer’s managing director, intermediaries, Phil Bayles.



Speaking at Broker Expo 2018 in Coventry, Bayles told delegates in the Ricoh Arena that schemes had become popular due to the way “insurers and brokers believe they can grow profitability going forward”.



Currently, Aviva has brought over 300 schemes to market that have been developed with brokers.



Bayles pointed out that it is a crucial part of Aviva’s plan to partner with brokers to develop the right schemes with identified niches, pricing and the right technology.



“Schemes has certainty become flavour of the month in terms of a way in which insurers and brokers believe they can grow profitability going forward,” he continued.



In terms of what Aviva can bring to the party, Bayles said: “At the end of the day, the thing that will make schemes sustainable and successful in the long-term is creating the right policy wording that serves the client’s needs well and the correct pricing which means you can now compete and out-compete your competitors for that niche.”



He added that Aviva could also promote brokers’ new products through its marketplace.

Speaking alongside Bayles, Jonathan Smith, head of commercial SME solutions and schemes highlighted that it was important to have a dedicated team only for schemes to grow partnerships.



“Whilst we’ve got capability, capacity, pricing what we do not have is the expertise in some of these truly niche trades,” he said.

“And the beauty about that is that you can come and talk to us and we will lean on you really heavily.”



Aviva’s Andrew Felice, head of intermediated personal lines concluded, saying it was important for brokers to have a conversation with the insurer to “test the opportunity”.

