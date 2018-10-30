Liberty responds to being hit by £5.3m FCA fine

Insurer no longer sells mobile phone insurance to new customers.

Liberty Specialty Markets has responded to Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe (LMIE) being fined £5,280,800 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for failures in its oversight of mobile phone insurance claims and complaints handling.

The fine had been reduced by 30% from £7,544,000 due to Liberty settling at an early stage of the investigation.

“This fine from the FCA relates to activity undertaken by LMIE (our Company market operation), under an arrangement which began in 2010, before the formation of Liberty Specialty Markets,” a spokesperson highlighted.

Liberty Specialty Market was formed through a merger of three units in 2013.

The FCA fine was for failures between 5 July 2010 and 7 June 2015.

“Under this arrangement, a third party administered mobile phone insurance products on LMIE’s behalf,” the spokesperson continued.

Responsibility

In its report the regulator had noted that while the unnamed third party was in charge of administrative functions including all customer claims and complaints handling, Liberty had the regulatory responsibility of making sure they were handled fairly.

According to the FCA, Liberty failed to ensure that “adequate systems and controls” were in place to oversee the activities of the third party.

“Liberty’s customers were exposed to the possibility that their claims and complaints would not be handled fairly,” the FCA stated.

The Liberty Specialty Markets spokesperson accepted: “Several years ago certain issues came to light around some unfair outcomes for a very small proportion of customers (less than 1%).

“These issues have been addressed and LMIE has worked with the third party to ensure that redress was paid to any customer who might have been affected.”

Figures

The FCA’s Final Notice on the case found that Liberty had 40,000 mobile phone insurance customers in February 2011; 380,000 at the start of 2013; and 1.3m by the end of the relevant period.

It listed five particular failings and gave figures ranging from 1,707 up to 11,000 in each instance for the number of customers at risk or affected.

The watchdog had also flagged that before the start of its enforcement investigation, Liberty had worked with the third party on a “voluntary redress and remediation exercise” for claims which may have been unfairly rejected.

The total amount offered to customers who may have suffered was nearly £4m. The FCA took the figure into account in calculating the financial penalty.

Customers

The spokesperson noted that LMIE no longer sells mobile phone insurance to new customers.

And concluded: “At Liberty Specialty Markets, we welcomed the FCA’s focus on coverholder oversight, and responded by setting up a new, best in class Conduct function.

“This ensures that Liberty’s ethos of doing the right thing and putting the customer at the heart of everything we do, is put into practice effectively across all of our product lines and coverholder arrangements.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.