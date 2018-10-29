FCA issues third insurance scam warning in three weeks

Regulator tells public to be “especially wary” of dealing with Youcompareinsurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has flagged Youcompareinsurance as a website which it believes has been providing financial services or products without authorisation.

The FCA noted that “some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams” as it detailed email addresses, an 0333 phone number and a .co.uk site to avoid.

It urged people to be “especially wary” and use a regulated firm.

Clicking on the .co.uk web address, which does not contain the www. prefix, brings up a “not secure” warning in Google Chrome.

Warning

The website describes its service as comparing “the UK’s leading insurance providers” and offers business insurance, home insurance, funeral plans and life insurance.

In the latter category high profile company logos include Aviva, L&G, Zurich, Axa, LV, Allianz, Ageas and many others.

The warning is the third in three weeks from the watchdog about the insurance industry.

However, the previous two were for clone brokers where scammers were using the details of a regulated business to pass themselves off as genuine.

In this instance the FCA provided no details of any authorised firm saying instead that “based upon information we hold, we believe it is carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation”.

Clones

On 19 October the FCA published a warning on a clone of Ellis David Insurance Brokers.

And on 16 October the authority highlighted unicominsurance.net as a clone of an authorised firm.

The recent wave of warnings follows on from two in September about clone firm Minsura and a clone of UK Insurance respectively; one in June about a clone of Car Insurance 4 u and one in March about clone firm Blue Insurance UK.

