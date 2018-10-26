Blog: The hidden sting in the SMCR regime

Jo Chatterton of Fox Williams unpicks some of the staff management difficulties arising as a result of the regime.

Most insurers and brokers say they are ready for 10 December when the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR) comes into force.

However, ask if they are prepared for the impact on managing staff and they are generally less assured. The SMCR is much more than a structural tweak to your senior team.

The new certification and referencing regimes and conduct rules entail fundamental changes to the way employees are managed, to what records are kept about them and to workforce stability and mobility. None of this is spelled out in the new rules.

Accountability

The impact starts now. You may have to restructure your senior team if some do not want the personal accountability the regime entails. Conversely you may need to smooth things over with those upset about not being given a senior manager role.

Are you confident that those in certification functions are fit and proper? You have a year to get all staff to a position where you can certify. This is not just a tick box on the annual appraisal form - it’s a judgement of regulatory performance which is different and separate from performance against employer set targets and objectives. You need a framework for conducting that assessment and to train managers to take possibly unpalatable decisions.

The regime creates some conflicts. You may not be able to certify a top performer if results are achieved at the expense of good compliance, meaning they have to stop work until they meet required standards. If it’s a hopeless case, consider whether parting company now is best, so a new job can be secured before the regulatory referencing regime kicks in.



Most disciplinary conversations will now entail considering whether a conduct rule has been breached. HR and compliance need to work together to ensure disciplinary action and fitness and propriety assessments are aligned.

Frequently there is a tension - HR says dismiss but the business prefers to avoid saying fitness and propriety is a concern so the employee gets a clean regulatory reference, or HR advises that a warning is warranted but compliance want a harder line to set an example.



References

If someone does leave you must remember that agreed regulatory references are prohibited. The FCA template requires employers to detail all information relevant to an assessment of regulatory fitness and propriety.

This includes a six year look back of potential conduct rules breaches, disciplinary warnings and a multitude of other sins which would never have been required on a reference until now.

Employers must also update references if new information impacting on the assessment of fitness and propriety subsequently comes to light. In the banking sector, this is impacting on workforce mobility, and as we know insurance often follows banking in terms of regulatory actions.

Despite this not being a zero-tolerance regime, a lack of confidence in employers exercising judgement appropriately means those worried about the reference are staying in situ until six years is up or even leaving the industry entirely.

Training and written guidance is essential to win confidence - not just on the conduct rules (as the FCA requires) but for managers on how to exercise judgment and for other staff on what to expect.

Joanna Chatterton is a partner at Fox Williams LLP