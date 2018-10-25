Join over 30 firms and sign up to Insurance Day of Giving on 8 November

Still time to get involved as the industry targets raising £10m for research into dementia.

The Insurance Day of Giving takes place on Thursday 8 November.

Part of Alzheimer’s Society’s Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) campaign, the day will bring together companies and individuals from across the sector, raising funds for crucial research and building greater awareness of dementia.

More than 30 insurance firms, listed below, have already committed to take part and brokers can still get involved by contacting the IUAD team and running fund raising events or by making direct donations.

Target

The initiative is trying to raise awareness and change the lives of people with dementia, as well as helping make businesses dementia friendly and raising £10m over the next five years.

The recent InsureTrek18 involved a group of 25 UK insurance executives led by Simon Cooter of Covéa and raised over £100,000 for the charity by completing a three-day trek of the Mont Blanc Massif.

Jeremy Hughes, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “People with dementia tell us that when businesses gain a better understanding of dementia and its challenges, and take action, it can make a huge difference to their lives.

"By uniting with Alzheimer’s Society through our Insurance United Against Dementia initiative and taking part in the Insurance Day of Giving, the sector is leading the way in tackling stigma and empowering people affected to live the lives they want, and funding our world-leading research to improve care and ultimately find a cure.”

Strength

Phil Bayles of Aviva and an IUAD board member, commented: “With one person in the UK developing dementia every three minutes, the condition affects nearly half of us either directly or through a loved one.

“Through the Insurance United Against Dementia campaign, we have the opportunity to change this.”

He added: “I’m delighted to see IUAD going from strength to strength, and by uniting on 8 November, we can all be a part of this remarkable campaign, demonstrating just how powerful we are as an industry.”

To get involved contact the IUAD team or make a direct donation.