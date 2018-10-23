Covéa boss Simon Cooter to leave in 2019

Commercial lines and HNW leader joined the business in 2013.

Simon Cooter, commercial lines and high net worth director at Covéa Insurance, will be leaving the business in 2019.

The insurer stated that Cooter had made the decision due to a desire to change the pace of his working life.

He will stay with the provider until a successor is in place and the recruitment process has now begun.

Promotion

Cooter joined Covéa in January 2013 as commercial lines director stepping up to his present post in June 2015.

He came on board from QBE where he was market management and regional operations director having previously held the same position at Brit when QBE bought its UK regional business.

He started his career at RSA where he spent 19 years including director of small business.

Growth

Covéa flagged that under his leadership the commercial and HNW business had grown to £270m of gross written premium.

Chief executive James Reader praised Cooter’s achievements and said he would be sorry to see him depart but was pleased that he would remain in place in the interim to deliver a smooth transition.

There has been no precise date set and Reader continued: “Until then, I’m pleased to say that it will be very much business as usual and I know that Simon remains as committed to the success of Covéa Insurance and to delivering to our commercial and HNW partners and customers as ever.”

Cooter described leaving as a “really tough decision” describing a business with “great people” and a “fantastic reputation”.

Pace

He noted that if he had wanted to carry on running a commercial lines and HNW operation he would stayed with the company but he wanted to change pace as he approached turning 55 in January.

“I hope to find different things to do that will mean working significantly fewer days than I do currently,” he concluded.

“It’s exciting and scary at the same time!”

