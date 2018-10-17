LV's Mike Crane on challenging insurers and learning from each other at Broker Expo

Crane set to share his views on products, digital, strategies for success and more.

In his keynote speech at The Broker Expo on 1 November LV Broker’s managing director Mike Crane will be urging the audience to help build the products of the future to meet the needs of customers.

Crane told Insurance Age that he will be looking at what customers really want.

“We need to be much more challenging about what the future products are compared to what they are today,” he said.

Changes

According to him with changes in lifestyles and the sharing economy the industry needs to avoid being stuck in its ways.

“There is a real challenge around whether the products we sell really meet what customers are looking to buy,” he continued.

Adding: “I would love brokers to work in partnership with us and in the nicest way give us a hard time by being more demanding about what they need to stand out in the market.”

In his view there is a real opportunity for brokers to think more radically about what future products should look like.

Digital opportunity

In part this will involve constant monitoring of how customers want to engage with insurance.

“What is the digital journey like? Are we as good as we could be?” Crane asked.

In an upbeat approach he argued that it is as easy for small players to embrace the technological future as it is for large players in the battle for success.

While there is no “single magic ingredient” he maintained: “The right strategy is being absolutely clear on where you want to play and then figuring out how you dominate that space.

“The businesses that struggle are those who are confused about what they are really about.”

Deals

At the revamped Broker Expo over 1,000 brokers will have the chance to meet with over 120 exhibitors ready to strike business-enhancing deals, build new relationships and renew established partnerships.

“The power of the event is the chance for brokers to come together with their service providers be that insurers or others and have good quality conversations,” Crane noted.

“At Broker Expo you can get a lot more business done.”

He set out that brokers should come with an open mind and ask themselves ‘what can I learn’?

Learning zones

In addition to the main exhibition hall there will be expert panel sessions in zones with discussions and speakers covering issues including M&A activity, commissions, Brexit, digital innovations and how to recruit talent.

“You have a great group of diverse businesses under one roof,” Crane listed.

“The broking sector is really open and in a good way shares the ideas that they have got. The sector can work to stimulate success overall rather than pitting one business against another.”

Concluding: “We are really looking forward to it and excited about being involved.”

