Allianz rebrands engineering business

Provider launches Allianz Engineering, Construction & Power.

Allianz has rebranded its engineering business as Allianz Engineering, Construction & Power and launched a suite of products for the renewable technologies sector.

The insurer stated that the rebranded proposition had been positioned as a multi-niche insurance and inspection provider.

Allianz’s director of Engineering, Construction & Power Chris Little, commented: “The launch cements Allianz’s investment in creating dedicated multi-niche teams focused on the engineering, construction and power sectors and the creation of expert-led solutions at every interaction with the customer.”

Network

As well as covers for assets, employees, legal liabilities and revenue, the provider listed its underwriting teams across the country and claims service among its key strengths.

Allianz also claimed it has the largest engineer surveyor network with 620 UKAS accredited engineers.

Along with the rebrand it launched a new proposition for renewable power covering both the construction and operation of renewable technologies targeting the commercial operators of wind, solar and hydro power.

Renewables

The company detailed that the renewables suite of products provides construction risks and operational risks cover, with associated public liability and business interruption available alongside other optional covers.

Little concluded: “With over 100 years’ of insurance experience and together with our market-leading engineering inspection and consultancy services, I am confident that this rebrand and our new renewables proposition will meet the needs of brokers and customers in these important and growing sectors.”

