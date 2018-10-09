LV signs up with Kinetic in six year £75m deal

Insurer partners with MGA for classic, enthusiast, motorhome and specialist motor products.

LV has signed a deal to provide £75m of capacity over six years to managing general agent (MGA) Kinetic Underwriting for specialist motor products, Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurer detailed that classic, enthusiast, motorhome and specialist vehicles are all within the product range.

The policies are already available through software houses and LV stated that Kinetic’s specialism will complement its own offering.

Relationships

Kinetic was launched by founder David Prewer in 2000 and previously worked with Allianz.

“We had spoken with Kinetic a number of times before,” said Michael Lawrence, personal lines director at LV.

“It was one of the relationships that we have brought across and are very keen and excited to see it grow.”

According to Lawrence, the combined offering will benefit from be able to leverage LV’s distribution opportunities.

“They have product expertise and a very efficient business model and will benefit from our wider pricing knowledge and distribution arrangements.”

Values

The insurer currently offers specialist lines through specialist brokers and will be able to point other brokers to work with Kinetic.

“They share the same values as we do with the same drive for operational efficiency,” Lawrence continued.

“There is an excellent team there which is very experienced and is great to do business with. We are very excited about the opportunity with them.”

Rare

He accepted that it was rare for the provider to partner with an MGA but hinted there could be more deals on the horizon.

“We pick our MGA relationships very carefully,” Lawrence concluded.

“We are always looking for distribution opportunities with those who have genuine expertise in their chosen markets and share our values.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.