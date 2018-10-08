Dual pricing – the “crack cocaine” of insurance

Experts respond to the Citizens Advice super complaint.

“Dual pricing is like crack cocaine. Once you get into it and use it then it’s almost impossible to wean yourself off of it.

“Every single player in the market is hooked on cracked cocaine,” Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence told Insurance Age.

The comments followed the Citizens Advice super complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers and warned again that consumers are being ripped off.

As well as home insurance the super complaint covered the mobile, broadband, mortgages and savings markets.

It was only the fourth ever issued by Citizens Advice including one on payment protection insurance in 2005.

Sectors

However Hughes claimed that thanks to recent actions on renewal pricing transparency and the Guiding Principles issued by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) the insurance industry need not be embarrassed that the Citizens Advice had made the complaint.

“The industry has woken up and gone this isn’t a good thing,” he maintained arguing that while the problem was not fixed he had seen more progress in the past year than in the 10 years beforehand.

“It is not like the industry wakes up every morning and goes to work clicking its heels saying let’s do dual pricing. Everybody hates it.”

Adding: “As many issues as the insurance industry has, its problems are nothing compared to some of the other sectors.”

Determined mood

The super complaint to the CMA led to an almost instantaneous response from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

In April the regulator had committed to looking at dual pricing.

Hours after the super-complaint was publicised the watchdog confirmed it would launch a market study into how general insurance firms charge their customers for home and motor insurance “in a few weeks’ time”.

Ethics consultant Duncan Minty told Insurance Age that the FCA was in “determined mood”.

“The FCA is going to be very thorough, diligent and robust,” he predicted.

In his view it has been “obvious for a while” that there was an issue and while insurance is only one of five sectors named by Citizens Advice he noted it would be a “primary” focus.

“They [the FCA] are coming to this with lots of data,” Minty said.

“They will be working with the CMA on a very close basis, along with Ofcom, and will be proposing remedies and testing them.”

Coordinated

In a follow up blog Minty pointed out that the CMA’s response will be closely coordinated with the FCA and that the person who led the project analysing household insurance pricing at the FCA is now chief data scientist at the CMA.

“That brings a lot of connected thinking with it,” he wrote.

He further highlighted that super complaints push issues to the top of regulatory priorities bringing time pressure to bear on the FCA.

As well as providing five steps for insurers to action, he warned that relying purely on the recent ‘Guiding Principles’ as the response to the super complaint would not be a good idea.

While he agreed with signing up to them he pinpointed: “They’re too vague – just imagine how well they’d stand up under questioning from a Parliamentary Committee.”

Embarrassed

Axa’s technical director David Williams was at the launch of the Guiding Principles.

“We [the insurance industry] should be embarrassed at some of our practices over the years,” he admitted.

But like Hughes he insisted steps were being taken to address the problem.

“Three years ago I gave a speech at a number of CII dinners where I ripped into the insurance industry about using our most brilliant minds, the clever actuaries we spend so much money on, to focus not on improving the customer journey but on price elasticity,” Williams remembered.

But he maintained that he was reassured that he personally, Axa as a business and others did not like dual pricing, and could see a narrowing of the gap and more visibility.

“If there are extremes then quite rightly they [the FCA] should find ways to embarrass people and hopefully what they will do is find some way to prevent those extremes,” said Williams.

Limits

Several bodies including the FCA have though stated that there needs to be a balance to make sure existing customers do not miss out on the benefits of competition and innovation.

How practical is it to impose limits?

“It may well be that rather than controlling specific amounts they [the FCA] will insist about more transparency and information to customers about what they are getting,” Williams continued.

“If you look at markets where there is more restriction on pricing they are not as good a deal for the customer.”

And Williams opined that the FCA did not want to be a body that controls pricing.

“They want to make sure that we are doing the right thing and we had already kicked off the Guiding Principles and Action Points,” he concluded.

Massive

Likewise Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba defined the Guiding Principles as a “massive step forward”.

He also underlined the importance of the FCA’s requirement, launched in 2017, that retail customers who have been with the same provider for several years get a shop around message as well as disclosing last year’s premium.

“As the Citizens Advice home insurance report suggests, the insurance market is complex and there are various distribution channels with some customers unaware that there are alternatives to linking insurance to their mortgage or other products. That is where brokers can really add value.”

For their part Zurich also responded by pointing to the guiding principles and repeating that an industry response was essential.

It also argued that it had launched a price reduction strategy for long-standing customers in 2017.

Review

The provider updated that it was now a good way through the process of reviewing renewal rates to minimise excessive differences between the prices offered to new and long-standing customers.

A spokesperson explained: “Most recently, we have been working to increase the scope and speed of implementation of this strategy so that more of our customers can see the benefit at their next renewal.

“The issue relates to no more than a discrete number of customers and some people are already seeing reductions in their renewal premiums.

“We will continue to work with the ABI on its voluntary Guiding Principles and Action Points initiative and, of course, will respond to any investigations by the FCA and CMA.”

No doubt

The market appears confident that it is moving to address dual pricing and open to further work on the issue.

But as Hughes concluded: “Without a shadow of a doubt the industry should prepare itself for the fact this is coming to an end and should start preparing itself for a world after dual pricing.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.