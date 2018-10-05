Das “on track” for 95% COR

Despite recent losses CEO Andrew Burke said the business is on the right path and has put Asplin fraud case behind it.

Legal expenses insurer Das is on track to achieve a 95% combined operating ratio (COR) in the medium term according to CEO Andrew Burke.

Burke spoke to Insurance Age following the publication of the provider’s results which showed losses decreasing to £5.2m for the full year 2017 (2016: £13.8m).

GWP also fell to £111.5m from £130m but the COR improved to 101.2% compared to 103.0% the previous year.

The business has focused on streamlining, exiting unprofitable business deals and stopping a lot of before-the-event business.

Burke advised that Das needed revamping when he arrived and reaffirmed his ambition for the business to achieve a COR of 95% and improve products and service.

Sustainable

He claimed the business was set to achieve this number in the medium term but stressed that he wanted it to be reached in a sustainable way.

“Legal expenses insurance is even more relevant now that it ever has been but it needed refreshing,” he stated.

Key investments included key external hires and a new finance system. The business has also invested in launching family and commercial legal expenses products.

The products have gone live on software houses SSP and Acturis, a move that Burke said made them more accessible to brokers.

Performance

He declined to elaborate on how much had been invested but said shareholders Munich Re and Ergo were happy with investment levels and the subsequent performance.

Although the business still made a loss, these losses are decreasing. “It is better than where we expected to be and we are closer to where we want to end up.”

Das has been undergoing a transformation programme since Burke joined the business.

He admitted that the job was “bigger than I suspected” but insisted the fixing phase of the transformation was now complete.

“Now we will look more around our proposition and service and that is what we will continue to invest in.”

Court case

Asked how much the recent court case involving the prosecution of former CEO Paul Asplin and ex-claims director Robert Kearns and others had cost the business Burke declined to comment.

Although he did insist that the case had not affected the day-to-day running of the company.

“It would be wrong to say it was a big distraction. We are all focused on driving business performance.”

Burke also pointed to new contracts with Marsh, Oak Underwriting and Legal & General as signs that the insurer was moving forward in a positive way.

He added: “When I joined I knew where I wanted Das to be. I wanted good products and good service and a COR of 95% or better.”

“But you don’t always get to choose where you start from. Das was suffering due to underinvestment and we have been putting that right. The trends are very positive.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.