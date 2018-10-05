Close Brothers to end non-recourse products for Gefion Insurance

Premium finance provider will still issue recourse policies for the insurer.

Close Brothers Premium Finance will only write recourse policies for Gefion Insurance-backed products from 1 November 2018, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a letter to brokers seen by Insurance Age, Close Brothers wrote: “Whilst we do not want to limit the choice of insurers for both our brokers and customers, Gefion is a relatively new insurer and we have a fast-growing exposure to them, which we want to limit.”

Close Brothers also confirmed the change would affect any insurance through Gefion associated managing general agents.

It listed: Tansar Holdings, Pukka Insure, Policyplan (Stavely Head Limited t/a), Prestige Underwriting Services, Octane Underwriting and Bollington Underwriting (Anjuna Underwriting).

Outstanding debt

Under the new arrangement Close Brothers will still take on recourse policies but in the event of an agreement cancellation any outstanding debt will be the broker’s financial responsibility.

According to the Close Brothers document the move followed a recent review.

Gefion is an unrated insurer based in Denmark.

The country recently changed its laws so that as of 1 January 2019 the Danish Guarantee Fund, the country’s equivalent of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), will only pay out to policyholders in Denmark in the event of a local insurer failure.

Close Brothers declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age. However one market source backed-up the company saying it would not be due to the unrated status or legal change and pointed out that if Close Brothers had concerns it would stop writing all policies.

The provider did report in its letter that it will no longer accept shortfall claims on any agreements that are processed via i-prompt from 1 November 2018.

Contact

And that in the event of an agreement defaulting, it will continue to follow the current collections process to attempt to recover outstanding payments and charges due.

The correspondence ended by urging brokers to contact Close Brothers if they had any questions.

Gefion has been contacted by Insurance Age for comment.

