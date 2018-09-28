Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Insurance Age's news editor and reporter discuss the top stories for the week commencing 24 September.

Ida Axling and Emmanuel Kenning share their thoughts on Ardonagh's £165m swoop for Swinton.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Catch up on the top five stories:

1) Ardonagh buys Swinton for £165m

2) Ardonagh pledges to keep the Swinton brand

3) Aston Lark buys Pharos Insurance Brokers

4) UK Broker Summit: All Brexit options worse than staying in - David Smith

5) More than a quarter of brokers still unaware of IDD as October deadline looms

