Covéa to focus on underwriting after Swinton sale

Personal lines broker being sold to Ardonagh for £165m.

Covéa Group has confirmed that it will focus its UK activities on underwriting following the sale of Swinton to Ardonagh Group for £165m.

The insurer said the move aligned its UK business model more closely with those in France and around the world.

It stated that Ardonagh had been chosen as the home for Swinton due to its “significant expertise and track-record in the UK insurance distribution sector”.

According to the provider the new owner is “ideally positioned” to support Swinton’s modernisation.

Redundancies and closures

Swinton was bought by MMA Insurance from RSA in 2001 for £54m and the broker went on to buy numerous firms up and down the country.

When MMA and Provident Insurance merged in 2012 the combined entity was rebranded as Covéa Insurance.

In recent years Swinton has unveiled rounds of redundancies and branch closures.

In 2016 it shut 130 branches and followed this up with a restructure in 2017 that put another 900 jobs at risk.

Digital

Earlier this year it revealed plans to close another 40 branches, with 268 redundancies, taking the total number of branches to 59 and headcount to 1,600.

In the midst of all the changes Swinton announced a target of being the largest digital broker in the UK by 2019.

In its latest announcement Covéa highlighted that it will continue to be a member of Swinton’s panel of underwriters.

Milestone

Gilles Normand, CEO of Swinton Group said: “Swinton has achieved a new milestone in its journey.

“Joining forces with Ardonagh will help Swinton achieve its long-term goal of becoming the UK’s leading digital insurance broker and I am pleased to see the business handed over to the new shareholder.”

Pierre Michel, managing director of reinsurance and international operations at Covéa Group added: “Covéa Group remains committed to the UK as an important insurance market through its UK underwriting arm, Covéa Insurance plc.”

