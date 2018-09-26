More than a quarter of brokers still unaware of IDD as October deadline looms

Only 8% of brokers say they “know everything they need to know” ahead of new legislation coming in on 1 October.

Research by Ecclesiastical has revealed that 27% of brokers are still completely unaware of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) despite needing to be fully compliant by 1 October 2018.

The interviews with a pool of 200 brokers found that only 31% feel fully prepared while 17% admitted they are not ready to comply.

The majority, 52%, said they still need further training in key areas such as governance, product terms and conditions, and assessing customer needs.

The percentage of brokers that said they ‘knew everything they needed to’ in order to prepare their businesses for IDD came in at 8%

Impact

Respondents were split on whether the legislation will have a positive impact on their business.

Almost three quarters (73%) said that it will have no impact at all or that they simply do not know what impact it will have.

The 15% who thought the impact will be positive said IDD would raise professional standards and staff capability and provide greater clarity for customers about insurance products.

The remainder who felt IDD will have a negative impact on their business, cited the burden of complying with requirements and the associated costs as areas of concern.

Burden

Adrian Saunders, commercial director, at Ecclesiastical said: “The burden of new regulation should not be underestimated. The large scale changes that General Data Protection Regulation and IDD have bought to the sector this year create real challenges for brokers of all sizes.

“With the 1 October less than a week away, the majority of brokers still do not feel ready to comply with the new regulation and, a large percentage are still unaware of the new directive.

“This has to be a concern for the whole industry.”

