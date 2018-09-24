UK Broker Summit 2018: GDPR 100 days on

Brokers urged to stay on top of the issue with the right behaviours involving more than just box ticking.

Steve Kuncewicz, partner at law firm BLM has updated delegates at Insurance Age’s 2018 UK Broker Summit on the lessons learned in the first 100 days under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) regime and the efforts that need to be taken to ensure ongoing compliance.

GDPR and the new rules on how organisations hold and manage personal data on individuals came into force on 25 May.

Kuncewicz told the audience that the date was never meant to be a “cliff edge” and that now was the time to “stand back and make some sane decisions about how you are going to deal with it”.

More than marketing

In his view compliance was not an impediment to insurance broking as he noted that with data protection regulation in force since 2001 anyone doing it right for the past 17 years would be likely to be doing it right today.

“We are not talking just about marketing here, you will be using personal data for lots of reasons, you’ll need it to comply with your contractual obligations and to comply with insurance.”

One area that attracted attention in the run-up to 25 May was subject access requests - where an individual could ask a company to send a copy of all the information it held on them.

The process was already in place however there were predictions that strengthening and highlighting the power would lead to more people making such requests.

According to Kuncewicz brokers needed to embed awareness from the “top down” in their company.

“The idea is that you can show through behaviour that you take privacy seriously. Ultimately that is what GDPR is all about,” he counselled and noted that the ICO had indeed seen a 150% uplift in individual’s complaining to it about use of their data.

He continued: “May 25th came and everyone was going to be terrified and it was going to be the data apocalypse but we are not 100 days on and it hasn’t been.

“What people are more aware of is the fact they have these new obligations and rights as individuals.”

Behaviour

He urged anyone who had tried to avoid the situation to grasp the nettle but reminded everyone in the audience to keep refreshing and monitoring: “Policies and procedures will only take you so far,” he pointed out, “ultimately behaviour will drive the process”.

One of the topics that grabbed the headlines before 25 May was that the fines the Information Commissioner’s (ICO) could in theory level rose from £500,000 to £17m or 4% of global turnover.

No fine has yet been imposed at such a level. Kuncewicz said the ICO was looking to work with businesses and flagged that its leader Elizabeth Denham “preferred the carrot to the stick”.

“It would need to be a fairly spectacular, fundamental and egregious breach of privacy law where you don’t have any hint of compliance or hint of taking into account people’s rights under data protection law.”

Weaponised

However he concluded that there was no room for complacency.

And in response to a question from the floor he agreed that subject access requests were being “weaponised”.

“We have ambulances being chased to round people up,” Kuncewicz concluded noting that lawyers were looking to bring class action suits.

“It [GDPR] is something that you do need to take seriously.”

