InsureTrek18: Total hits £97,000
Charity fundraisers raise almost £100,000 for dementia research as they complete epic 60km trek across France, Switzerland and Italy!
The InsureTrek18 has raised a staggering £97,000 so far for dementia research and the Alzheimer’s Society.
Led by Simon Cooter, commercial lines & high net worth director, Covéa Insurance, the group of 25 UK insurance executives successfully completed a three-day trek of the Mont Blanc massif to raise funds for dementia research.
To date, the charity expedition has raised an impressive £97,000 for Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) and the Alzheimer’s Society.
On completing the trek and returning to the UK, a tired but exhilarated Simon Cooter commented: “It’s been the most uplifting experience, not just because we reached altitudes over 2,500 metres. For me it showed how much good our industry can achieve when we work together for a common cause.
“Dementia is a cruel and indiscriminate illness that has touched many and will likely affect many more unless a cure is found.”
Cooter continued: “I think it’s why we’ve received such incredible support, helping us to fly past our initial fundraising target of £75,000 and then our extended target of £85,000.
“Unbelievably, we’re now within sight of our staggering new six figure £100,000 target, thanks to the generosity of insurance businesses colleagues, family, and friends.”
All of the funds raised will go to Insurance United Against Dementia, a charity established to channel funds from insurance industry to the Alzheimer’s Society to spend on vital research into the disease. The amount raised could fund a full-time PhD researcher for three years.
To donate and read more click here.
