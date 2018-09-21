InsureTrek18: Total hits £97,000

Charity fundraisers raise almost £100,000 for dementia research as they complete epic 60km trek across France, Switzerland and Italy!

The InsureTrek18 has raised a staggering £97,000 so far for dementia research and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Led by Simon Cooter, commercial lines & high net worth director, Covéa Insurance, the group of 25 UK insurance executives successfully completed a three-day trek of the Mont Blanc massif to raise funds for dementia research.

To date, the charity expedition has raised an impressive £97,000 for Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) and the Alzheimer’s Society.

United

On completing the trek and returning to the UK, a tired but exhilarated Simon Cooter commented: “It’s been the most uplifting experience, not just because we reached altitudes over 2,500 metres. For me it showed how much good our industry can achieve when we work together for a common cause.

“Dementia is a cruel and indiscriminate illness that has touched many and will likely affect many more unless a cure is found.”

Cooter continued: “I think it’s why we’ve received such incredible support, helping us to fly past our initial fundraising target of £75,000 and then our extended target of £85,000.

“Unbelievably, we’re now within sight of our staggering new six figure £100,000 target, thanks to the generosity of insurance businesses colleagues, family, and friends.”

All of the funds raised will go to Insurance United Against Dementia, a charity established to channel funds from insurance industry to the Alzheimer’s Society to spend on vital research into the disease. The amount raised could fund a full-time PhD researcher for three years.

To donate and read more click here.