InsureTrek18: Day Two

Another challenging day for the trekkers as they raise money for Insurance United Against Dementia.

The first obstacle to overcome was sleep deprivation.

The night pension at Fouly, Switzerland was convivial and very cosy.

So cosy that women’s room saw beds squeezed up against the wall plus rickety bunks.

It was a bit like sleeping on a boat, every time someone turned over the bunk would sway.

The men, however, really suffered. When shown their accommodation there were screams of terror.

The bed looked like something out of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. The jury is out on who is Dopey…

It was more one long bed than separate beds. Accidental spooning, sleep walking and cacophonous snoring ensured no-one had a good night’s sleep!

But on to the trek itself.

First we had to do a warm up – the energiser which involves pinching each other’s cheeks and bumping bums (we’ll leave it to you to decide which cheeks we pinched).

After the warm up we wove our way through villages and up and down craggy trails.

The rocks caused those with injuries plenty of trouble.

The landscape really changed.

We were surrounded by pines and picked our way through tree roots.

We also walked through pretty Alpine villages with wide pastures.

Once again it was scorchingly hot.

Luckily the trails offered plenty of springs with clear, cool water to fill the water kettles and the not so flatteringly named drinking ‘bladders’.

The group covered lots of undulating ground today ending in Champex du Lac which has a glittering lake and slightly roomier boarding house.

Kilometres covered: 18.5

Steps: 27,000

Climbing: 100 floors

We’re ready for day three and, so we’ve been told, another strenuous, long climb!

