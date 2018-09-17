FCA warns on clone of Direct Line’s UK Insurance

The genuine authorised firm does not sell to the public through the brand.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned consumers about fraudsters using a clone of UK Insurance.

UK Insurance is the underwriting entity of Direct Line Group which does not sell directly through the brand.

According to the regulator, fraudsters from cloned firms try to con the public by mixing in their own false details with the correct ones of an authorised business.

The FCA listed an international telephone number and website with a .cc address as among the details to be aware of in the scam.

It warned the public to be especially wary of cold calls, a typical tactic for fraudsters who try to create an association with a registered firm where none exists.

The watchdog supplied correct information for UK Insurance which is authorised to offer, promote or sell services or products in the UK.

Suspicious

Mike Brown, head of counter-fraud intelligence at Direct Line Group told Insurance Age: “We take all types of fraud extremely seriously and we urge brokers and customers to report anything that looks suspicious.

“We are continuously working with the FCA, Ifed and the ABI to combat cloned websites and protect honest customers.”

And advised: “Always look for the padlock security symbol in the web browser address and pick up the phone to us if you are still unsure.”

