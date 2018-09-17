Police launch second phase of campaign against ghost broking

Ifed says 17-24 year olds most likely to fall victim to fraudsters selling fake car insurance.

New figures from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (Ifed) have revealed that 17-24 year olds are most likely to fall victim to ghost brokers selling fake car insurance.

The ‘Steer Clear of Fraud’ campaign was launched in February this year.

At that time the police highlighted that from November 2014 to October 2017 Action Fraud, its national fraud and cyber reporting centre, received more than 850 reports linked to ghost broking. Of these reports, 417 resulted in action being taken against the offenders.

The latest update has revealed that from November 2014 to July 2018, the majority of reports received by Action Fraud came from victims aged 17-24.

Victims

The losses for these victims total £164,993, with each individual losing on average £912.

Ifed detailed that its research found 17-24 year olds are 26% more likely to fall victim to ghost broking compared to 25-34 year olds and 197% more likely compared to 35-44 year olds.

Ifed is now targeting the age group in the second phase of ‘Steer Clear of Fraud’ via sharing information and leaflets with police forces nationally, campaigning on social media and attending events at universities across the country.

Impact

Detective Superintendent Peter Ratcliffe of the City of London Police’s Economic Crime Directorate, said: “Falling victim to ghost broking can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, and this is especially the case for university students.

“It will impact them financially, at an important stage of their lives, and it could also affect their education and ability to travel.

“While offers of cheap car insurance may be tempting for students, purchasing car insurance through a ghost broker will end up costing you far more in the long run – both in terms of money and your licence.”

