The Blog Spot: Sort it out

Emmanuel Kenning looks at a lack of professionalism so eye watering and stupid that frankly it burns.

Normally a journalist’s ego means they want as many people as possible to read their bon mots.

But weirdly I hope at least 99.9% of brokers don’t get beyond the fourth sentence of this blog because they don’t need to think about the topic.

Sadly I cannot say 100%.

The blog is about conducting due diligence on insurers.

Guidance

If you’ve stopped reading, then this bit is redundant but for the record: Good, I’m glad you’ve left this one and I hope to catch up another time.

If you are still reading, come on just sort it out.

This week we reported on guidance from the FCA. And that’s why I know that some of you do still need this wake-up call and that I can’t say 100% of you are in a position to stop reading.

The watchdog wrote: “Suitable due diligence is a key part of the process that we expect insurance brokers to perform on the insurance companies they use.”

It also gave a handy list of potential tools.

Helpful

I don’t have a problem with the regulator trying to be helpful. The list in particular is worth a look.

What I do have an issue with is why did the FCA need to issue the reminder in the first place?

Why should it have to urge brokers to only place customers’ business with an insurer they would be happy to be a policyholder of themselves?

Read those words again. That is what the FCA felt it had to publish.

Seriously, why?

Service

Due diligence has to be, should always have been, and must forever be at the heart of every broker’s service.

You serve the client, they deserve it.

Insurance is a promise to help if something goes wrong.

It is your responsibility to do everything you can to make sure the public buys that promise from an insurer that is most likely to be around to deliver.

I know no due diligence system can give a 100% guarantee on every insurer but no matter if the process is hard or easy it should be done.

No broker should need telling to do due diligence on insurers – and what is particularly galling is that you’ve been told what you shouldn’t have needed telling goodness knows how many times already!

Incredible

And as for this next bit, well it is beyond incredible.

The FCA said it had seen examples where brokers – yes that’s right brokers – thought an MGA was the insurer. According to the authority the brokers were unaware of the insurer sitting behind the MGA.

When I used to recruit new journalists for Insurance Age I understood they would not be up to speed with the ins and outs of the market’s intricacies.

I’d obviously help as best I could and many in the market were kind enough to sit down with a new starter for an hour or so to explain what the landscape looks like.

Which is a very long way of saying something short.

If the journalist didn’t know the difference between an insurer and an MGA they wouldn’t last long.

It is incredible that even one broker does not know the difference between an MGA and an insurer. Who is or is not teaching them? Why is any firm behaving like this?

Such a lack of professionalism is eye watering and so stupid that frankly it burns.

FCA

At the end of its missive the FCA dropped in that it is planning to do further work to check insurance brokers are “conducting appropriate due diligence on the insurers they use”.

Bad and good.

Bad that it even needs to happen.

But good if it finds people and firms not performing this most basic of functions and sorts them out.

The details and timings are yet to be revealed but I for one welcome the intention.

Scrutiny

I used 100% at the start.

I think I know what one of the push backs will be. The last thing that over regulated brokers want is more regulation.

Why should the 99.9% – if it is that many… remember the FCA said “examples” not “example” – have to do more form filling to prove what they are already doing?

Such an argument is misguided. It’s not more regulation, it’s more scrutiny.

Quite simply, every consumer should be able to go into every broking firm and find the person they are dealing with knows what they are doing.

That should happen 100% of the time.

If the cost is more scrutiny for all, so be it.

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age

