Karen Beales steps down as UK General CEO

The board of UK General has confirmed that it will begin the process of recruiting a replacement for Karen Beales after she stepped down as chief executive with immediate effect on 7 September.

Beales had been with the business since 2002 becoming managing director of schemes in 2011 and ultimately CEO in January last year.

She was at the helm when UK General was sold to private equity firm JC Flowers by Primary Group in March 2017.

In its most recent set of financial results the insurer posted a 36.3% drop in operating profit to £6.05m for the year ending 31 March 2017.

UK General stated that John Spencer, non executive chair of the company, will act as executive chairman with the team reporting to him until a new CEO is appointed.

Spencer commented: “The board joins me in thanking Karen for her huge contribution to the development of UK General in recent years, and in wishing her well for the future.

“I look forward to working with the board and the executive team to deliver on UK General’s ambitious plans, and to secure its reputation as the pre-eminent MGA in the UK personal lines space.”

