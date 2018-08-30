Claims management possible Amazon target

Consultancy says Amazon’s capabilities position it best for a claims management role.

Amazon’s infrastructure and capabilities mean it is well positioned to offer a claims management role when it comes to insurance, according to consultancy firm Altus who stated it would be a good fit for the retail giant.

Altus reported: “There are differing views out there as to which aspects of the insurance value chain Amazon would target, but a theme of the company has been its ability to adapt and exploit opportunities to improve operational efficiency, and claims management falls squarely into this category.”

Recent months have seen a lot of speculation about how Amazon could move into the insurance sector.

Insurance Age revealed in May that it is “working with” insurers and brokers and there have been predications that it may enter the home insurance market.

The retailer has already dipped its toe into the water with its warranty cover product, Amazon Protect. Reports have also suggested it is looking to develop an aggregator site.

Distribution

Altus’ document detailed that Amazon is well-placed to distribute products to existing customers and has the capability to manage a complex supply chain as part of an efficient operating model.

It noted that these attributes could allow the company to gain a foothold in the UK home insurance market.

Adding: “Amazon will ultimately need to find ways to differentiate itself beyond brand and price. Utilising elements of its existing technology and retail offerings would enable Amazon to make claims management part of its customer ecosystem, and provide a level of personalisation that sets it apart from the wider industry.”

Amazon has so far remained silent about its plans in the insurance arena despite placing adverts looking to hire UK insurance professionals.

Process

The report also detailed how Amazon could manage a claims process. This included reporting claims via the amazon Alexa service, automatically via Internet of Things linked devices and via Amazon smartphone apps using biometric data.

Altus also noted that the online giant’s advantages with regard to loss reinstatement, explaining: “Amazon is clearly in a strong position to fulfil claims for contents, given its role as a retailer and marketplace for suppliers of almost any item, but how would it deal with claims for buildings repair?

“The answer to this may lie in its Home Services offering, which has been running in the US since 2015, and has just launched in the UK market.

“Home Services provides a platform for a network of local trades and repair services, including plumbing, electrical and DIY-type tasks.”

Smart locks

The authors detailed that the retailer’s smart home products and services could also be utilised for claim prevention.

Altus continued: “These include smart locks, smart security systems and video doorbells, and could be extended to include leak detectors and smart alarms (both of which arecurrently sold through Marketplace, but not fitted as part of Home Services).”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.