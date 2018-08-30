Ratings agencies give steady response to Aspen sale

Moody’s and S&P declare no change while AM Best begins a review.

Credit ratings agencies have issued a measured response to Apollo Global Management’s $2.6bn cash deal for Aspen Insurance Holdings.

The takeover of the whole company by the private equity firm is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval but has been backed by Aspen’s board and is expected to complete in the first half of 2019.

Both Moody’s and S&P declared that their views on Aspen remain unchanged while AM Best announced a review.

Moody’s affirmed the A2 insurance financial strength of Aspen Insurance UK but maintained its negative outlook.

It said that the planned sale to Apollo would not “meaningfully impact Aspen’s credit profile over the near term” adding that the insurer’s business fundamentals remain the key drivers for the rating over the next 12-18 months.

Scenarios

However, Moody’s also flagged that the takeover presents “potential upside and downside scenarios” for the next two years that could impact Aspen’s credit profile as it gave a negative outlook due to “uncertainty around Aspen’s franchise strength and market position”.

Similarly, S&P repeated its ‘A’ long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings on Aspen Insurance UK along with a negative outlook.

“We believe that under Apollo’s ownership Aspen is likely to preserve its strong business position and risk-based capital adequacy,” S&P reported.

Adding: “The negative outlook indicates that we could lower the ratings by one notch if Aspen does not improve its underwriting performance over the next 18-24 months to a level broadly in line with that of its peers.”

Developing implications

Meanwhile AM Best placed Aspen Insurance UK’s financial strength rating of A and the long-term issuer credit ratings of “a” under review with developing implications.

The agency said it needed to “assess the impact of the planned change in ownership on Aspen’s balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile”.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.