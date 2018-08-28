Private equity Apollo lands Aspen for $2.6bn in cash

Deal expected to close in the first half of 2019.

Apollo Global Management has agreed to pay $2.6bn (£2.02bn) in cash to buy all of Bermuda-headquartered Aspen Insurance Holdings.

Aspen had been touted for sale since March and the deal will see the private equity firm pay $42.75 per share through the Apollo Funds, a 6.6% premium on the closing share price of 27 August.

The takeover has been backed by Aspen’s board of directors but is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

It is expected to close in the first half of 2019 and will see the insurer taken off the New York Stock Exchange.

Premiums

As well as its presence in the UK, Aspen has offices in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

It reported $3.4bn of gross written premiums for 2017.

As of 30 June 2018 private equity firm Apollo had $270bn of assets under management.

Chris O’Kane, Aspen’s group chief executive officer stated: “This transaction is a testament to the strength of Aspen’s franchise, the quality of our business and the talent and expertise of our people.

“Under the ownership of the Apollo Funds, Aspen will have additional scale and access to Apollo’s investment and strategic guidance, which will help us to accelerate our strategy and take Aspen to the next level.”

Benefits

Alex Humphreys, Partner at Apollo commented: “We believe that Aspen benefits from strong underwriting talent, specialised expertise and longstanding client relationships which makes them well positioned in the market.

“We look forward to working with Aspen to build on the existing high quality specialty insurance and reinsurance business and we aim to leverage Apollo’s resources and deep expertise in financial services to support the company as it embarks on its next chapter.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.