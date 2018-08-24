Quizzical questions: 24 August 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The value of scams in the year was £1.3bn
First step in the process expected to be completed by December
The scheme, now available on a wholesale basis, has been running since February 2016
Ardonagh's income for the period grew to £271.8m
Dyson will replace Mark Churchlow who is retiring after almost 30 years with Allianz
More on Insurer
POLL: CHARTERED CONSULTATION
Most read
- Broker Network spending spree prices revealed
- Ardonagh losses fall to £32.8m
- Moonrock to wholesale drone cover
- InsurTech Futures: Zego partners with RSA on courier product
- Allianz takes new CFO from Ageas
- Ignition Select declared in default by FSCS
- MGAA: "Chartered status for MGAs will benefit brokers"