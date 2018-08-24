Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 24 August 2018

Take our quiz
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

The value of scams in the year was £1.3bn

First step in the process expected to be completed by December

The scheme, now available on a wholesale basis, has been running since February 2016

Ardonagh's income for the period grew to £271.8m

Dyson will replace Mark Churchlow who is retiring after almost 30 years with Allianz

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: CHARTERED CONSULTATION

Most read

  1. Broker Network spending spree prices revealed
  2. Ardonagh losses fall to £32.8m
  3. Moonrock to wholesale drone cover
  4. InsurTech Futures: Zego partners with RSA on courier product
  5. Allianz takes new CFO from Ageas
  6. Ignition Select declared in default by FSCS
  7. MGAA: "Chartered status for MGAs will benefit brokers"

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: