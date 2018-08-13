Insurance Cares: Insurance Day of Giving launched

PIB’s Andy Tedstone has created a charity day to raise awareness of dementia.

PIB’s broking and placement director Andy Tedstone has organised an Insurance Day of Giving in order to raise funds for dementia research.

Tedstone, who is also taking part in the InsureTrek, has launched the day with the aim of helping the Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) project raise £10m with the Alzheimer’s Society for the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Launched in 2017, the IUAD is a five-year campaign spearheaded by leaders from across the sector, including chairman Chris Wallace of QBE, Sian Fisher CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute and UK broker boss Phil Bayles of Aviva.

Donations

Andy Tedstone, PIB Insurance and IUAD Board Member, said: “As an industry that prides itself on protecting people and society in times of crisis, we must play our part in combatting the devastating effects of dementia.

“The Insurance Day of Giving is an opportunity for everyone across the industry to come together and make that difference. No matter how big or small, every donation counts.

“There are 300,000 people working in the UK insurance industry – if we can each raise £1, we could fund 10 PHD researchers for an entire year. I will be doing my bit – will you join me?”

The Insurance Day of Giving will take place on Thursday 8 November.

