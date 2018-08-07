LV results hit by weather claims

Profit and COR deteriorates for H1 2018 but GWP increases to £827m amid transfer of business with Allianz.

LV’s general insurance business has seen its’ COR deteriorate to 95.7% in the first half of 2018.

Last year saw a COR of 93.6% for the half year. Operating profit also slipped to £23m (H1 2017: £39m).

The business blamed these figures on severe weather at the start of 2018.

Richard Rowney, LV Group chief executive, said: “In common with most other home insurers our General Insurance business was adversely impacted by severe weather at the start of the year which resulted in £17m of net claims leading to an operating profit of £23m for the first six months (HY 2017: £49 million).

“The underlying business continues to perform well with top line growth in both our direct and broker personal lines businesses.

Joint venture

LV is currently in the middle of transferring business with Allianz which saw the German giant officially takeover LV’s GI operation in January this year.

The £713m deal will see Allianz get a £250m boost in commercial lines from LV and in turn see LV take on much of Allianz’s personal lines book. Personal lines transfer began last May and commercial lines movement started this week.

Rowney continued: “Our strategic partnership with Allianz, originally announced in August 2017, is progressing smoothly and we have recently begun the process of transferring the renewal rights for Allianz’s personal lines business to LV.

“I remain excited by the potential of the partnership and we continue to explore ways of working together.”

At group level operating profit slipped from £56m to £42m with the numbers hit by GI claims losses and supported by growth in the life segment.

