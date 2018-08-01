Pukka’s commercial vehicle product added to SSP

Policy offers comprehensive cover up to £50,000 with flexible excess cover.

Brokers using SSP can now access Pukka’s new commercial vehicle offering.

SSP noted in a statement that the Gibraltar managing general agent, which launched in 2016, had designed the policy for commercial vehicles based in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) and that it offered comprehensive cover for vans up to £50,000.

The product has flexible excess options, covers vans with modifications such as signwriting or internal racking and according to the firm is suitable for drivers with claims or convictions.

Pukka founder Sam White has previously stated her ambition to have the MGA on all the main software houses and see it making £500m GWP annually.

Risk profile

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP said: “Pukka’s in-depth understanding of the market for drivers with previous claims or convictions enables them to give special consideration to drivers who have taken positive action to improve their risk profile since the accident or conviction occurred.

“This gives clear advantages for both our brokers and their customers and we are therefore delighted that they have joined our commercial vehicle panel.”

Paula Coulthard, managing director at Pukka said: “We are thrilled to partner with such a well-respected global player as SSP as this will allow us to expand Pukka’s reach within the commercial vehicle market introducing new areas of business.

“We are certain that our unique bespoke underwriting process and balanced approach will be a formidable pairing with SSP’s cutting edge business solutions and this alliance can only serve to support Pukka’s ongoing growth.”

