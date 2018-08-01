Lloyd’s downplays “strategic review” reports

The market is focusing on modernisation through electronic placement but denied a “deeper strategic review” despite £2bn 2017 losses and the exit of CEO Inga Beale.

Lloyd’s has rubbished reports that it is conducting a wholesale review following a report in Reuters that it is reviewing “all aspects of the business including its centuries old structure”.

According to the article the review follows 2017’s £2bn loss and the news that CEO Inga Beale is set to leave in 2019 after five years.

Lloyd’s denied that a “deeper strategic review” was underway describing assessments as business as usual.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s said: “Lloyd’s reviews and refreshes its strategy each year, with priorities shifting in response to changing challenges and opportunities facing the corporation and the market.

“At this time we do not have plans in place for a deeper strategic review.”

It is understood that no external organisation has been appointed to do a review of the business.

In the article Lloyd’s chairman, Bruce Carnegie-Brown, described the work as a “series of improvements and ideas”.

Transformation

The organisation said it has undertaken a number of transformative actions in recent months.

The spokesperson stated: “This year we have continued to execute on our strategic priorities, which include significant moves to improve the market’s performance, and to drive forward modernisation through electronic placement.

“Alongside those priorities, Lloyd’s has also launched a programme of strategic initiatives to support its digital evolution, including the Lloyd’s Lab, Lloyd’s Bridge, and the soon to be launched Lloyd’s Workbench.”

He continued: “Taken together, these actions demonstrate the scale of transformation already underway, and the corporation’s commitment to implementing initiatives that will deliver long-term benefits for all Lloyd’s market participants.”

