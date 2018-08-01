CEO Paul Geddes to leave Direct Line

His departure is planned for the summer of 2019.

Direct Line’s chief executive officer Paul Geddes is to step down next summer, the insurer has confirmed.

When he leaves Geddes will have held the role for 10 years.

Geddes commented that it had been a privilege to have the job during a “long period of transformation” stating that the company was “in great shape to make further progress”.

He continued: “As I approach my tenth anniversary, it is right to put a successor in place to lead the company in the years ahead. In the meantime, we have a very busy and exciting agenda, which I look forward to delivering.”

Successor

Chairman Mike Biggs stated that the business would start looking for Geddes’ successor and would have someone in place by the time of his departure.

Biggs added: “Paul has made a huge contribution to Direct Line Group and the company is deeply indebted to him for his strong leadership.

“During his tenure Paul has been leading the management team which very successfully separated the business from The Royal Bank of Scotland Group, floated it on the London Stock Exchange and turned it into a successful FTSE 100 company.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.