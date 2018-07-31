No pressure to grow GWP, says Sabre’s Geoff Carter

CEO stresses focus on combined operating ratio.

Sabre Insurance’s priority is a combined operating ratio (COR) of at most 75% not gross written premium growth (GWP), chief executive Geoff Carter has told Insurance Age.

Carter was speaking as the provider unveiled its first set of results since becoming a listed company which showed rising profits and a COR of 68.6%.

“It’s a very strong combined operating ratio… what 68% says is we have had a good year,” he commented. “We try and run a prudent model.”

And he argued that despite the insurer being floated on the London Stock Exchange in December last year there was no pressure to increase the GWP which had remained stable at £108.8m.

“We looked at various private equity deals and the concern we had as a management team was a lot of P/E wanted us to grow very rapidly,” he admitted.

“What makes Sabre different is focusing very strongly on that COR.”

Adding: “Growth is an output not a target. The target for us is the COR.”

Brokers

The insurer writes three-quarters of its 350,000 policies through around 1,000 brokers and Carter stated that the firm’s approach showed it was in business for the long-term.

“We specialise in writing high premium non-standard business that more mainstream insurers shy away from. The role we play for brokers is helping them to round out their panel offer and allow them to provide a competitive quote to anyone that might contact them.”

He continued: “Brokers can be very confident we are here for the future. We set sustainable rates and don’t jerk them up and down.”

While it is not looking to expand the base in any kind of growth drive, Carter said the firm was always open to requests for an agency.

“We are generally happy to deal with any broker that runs a good business model and has a sustainable future,” he observed. “We are always happy to see applications.”

Bounce back

During the six month period covered in the results Sabre saw premiums totals fall at first and then return to normal.

Carter described the half-year as having “bounced back in line with 2017” as he explained it had addressed the impact that lower claims costs such as for whiplash were having in the market which had led to the initial fall.

“We took our time to understand the long term trend and have adjusted prices appropriately,” he noted. “We expect premiums to be broadly flat by the end of the year.”

He also flagged that the insurer would only grow when it was “attractive” to do so and if that is not for another year then so be it as he highlighted that claims inflation was still running at 3-5% and that further pricing developments would “cover that”.

Odgen

In terms of Ogden, Carter confirmed that Sabre was still pricing for a negative 0.75% discount rate.

“It is still uncertain where it is going to move to and when,” he pinpointed.

Asked if the market had priced in a move too quickly he responded: “All pricing decisions are based on your degree of confidence.

“I wouldn’t slag anybody off who has moved on the Ogden price but our view is to be prudent.”

New lines

He concluded that the motor specialist would be sticking to what it knows best rather than surprising brokers with new lines of business.

“Our model is based on superior data and good underwriting skills,” he summed up noting there were no plans to “jump into household”.

“We are confident that we can write things that have engines and wheels,” he said. “There’s no specific product development initiative in the immediate future.”

