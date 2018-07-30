Hiscox predicting cyber and security policies expansion in 2018

SME remains a growth “engine” for the provider.

Hiscox is poised to reach one million retail customers in 2018 with half coming through the brokers and half through the direct channel, non-executive chairman Robert Childs has confirmed.

The prediction came as the insurer released results for the first half of the year.

Across the group, gross written premium (GWP) was up 21% to $2.23bn [£1.7bn] as profit hit $163.6m and the combined operating ratio (COR) came in at 87.9%.

The insurer did not release profit figures for the UK & Ireland however GWP reached $411.3m. In the UK & Europe division GWP totalled $610m with a COR of 87.5%.

Childs told Insurance Age that the UK figures were consistent with these numbers.

“We have been very pleased with the European results and they are comparable with the UK results,” he stated.

Commercial

As well as uplifts across high-value household, fine art and collectibles including luxury motor, the provider saw growth in commercial insurance for SMEs.

UK chief operating officer Juan de Castro described the latter as one of the company’s “engines”.

“We are really pleased with the growth and performance of that line,” he maintained.

And he argued there was no conflict between the broker channel and direct offering which has now reached £100m of premium.

“We are absolutely committed to our broker channel and it represents more than two-thirds of our business in the UK,” he pointed out.

Muted

Hiscox flagged in the results that it was expecting “muted” growth through brokers over the next six months and de Castro explained this was due to replacing the core policy and admin platform.

He listed that the “state of the art technology” from Sapiens was replacing a 30 year old system in a process that has been ongoing across the business for five years.

He detailed that each segment of the business had seen a period of 3-6 months while staff and partners developed their understanding of the “nuances” of the new way of working.

Childs added: “One would hope that the growth would pick up and be even higher after the system is established. But we are going to have a period when everyone is getting used to it.”

The latest broker development went live in early July and de Castro noted that all the major lines such as specialty commercial and household were now up and running.

“We have a very close relationship with our brokers and gave them a heads up,” he continued.

“The good news is that we are in this journey together and they really understand the situation.”

Management

The company has previously announced management changes including Ben Walter becoming CEO of Hiscox Global Retail and Ben Horton becoming chief underwriting officer for UK & Ireland.

According to de Castro brokers will see “more of a continuation than a revolution” from the changes as the firm retains its focus on underwriting success with a sector by sector strategy as well as specialisation in niche markets.

Looking to the next six months Childs and de Castro flagged Hiscox’s security incident response policy and its cyber policies as areas for expansion.

The security incident response was launched in January last year and Childs admitted that Hiscox had also had cause to use the product.

“It is the kind of product that every company needs whether it is a charity, manufacturing or service business,” he highlighted.

“It is an area that we think that could be enormous.”

Cyber

The offering covers cyber, political, regulatory, cyber and terrorism threats and gives access to risk and crisis management expertise.

“Effectively it takes all the worries away for a harassed CEO who doesn’t know how to deal with something that is completely left-field.”

And de Castro summed up that cyber would be another area that Hiscox would be pushing hard.

“We are planning on launching the next evolution of our cyber product,” he concluded.

“It will be a big focus of ours.”

