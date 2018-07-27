Insurance Rage: Twambley grills Williams over whiplash

The inaugural series concludes with A2J’s Andrew Twambley challenging Axa Insurance’s David Williams about his views on the Civil Liability Bill.

Twambley alleges that Williams has no evidence to back up his claims on fraud. How does Axa’s technical director respond to the accusation that legal rights are being thrown under the bus?

“That’s the biggest joke I’ve ever, ever heard in my whole life” – just what does Williams say to provoke this reaction from Twambley?

The concluding head-to-head debate follows on from the start of the new Insurance Rage video series designed to allow experts to speak directly to camera and expound their strongly held beliefs.

