Insurance Age

Insurance Rage: Twambley grills Williams over whiplash

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The inaugural series concludes with A2J’s Andrew Twambley challenging Axa Insurance’s David Williams about his views on the Civil Liability Bill.

Twambley alleges that Williams has no evidence to back up his claims on fraud. How does Axa’s technical director respond to the accusation that legal rights are being thrown under the bus?

“That’s the biggest joke I’ve ever, ever heard in my whole life” – just what does Williams say to provoke this reaction from Twambley?

The concluding head-to-head debate follows on from the start of the new Insurance Rage video series designed to allow experts to speak directly to camera and expound their strongly held beliefs.

Use the links below to catch up with the series in full.

Insurance Rage

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: WHIPLASH

Most read

  1. Brokers urged to push on with SM&CR preparations
  2. Insurance Rage: David Williams
  3. UK SME not a priority for JLT
  4. Mark Cliff out as CEO at Brightside
  5. Martyn Holman takes on new role as chairman
  6. Chinese company circles Ageas – reports
  7. Brokers support Biba's industry standardised Toba

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: