Chubb adds UK and Ireland claims team to chartered roster

Two underwriting teams have already achieved the accolade.

Chubb’s UK and Ireland claims team has been awarded chartered insurer status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The insurer’s underwriting teams for accident & health and for property & casualty in the UK and Ireland already have chartered status.

According to Chubb, achieving chartered status allows all members of the claims team to access the CII’s technical, market and regulatory research.

It added that they also have the opportunity to develop their careers through the professional body’s specialist qualifications.

Investment
John Latter, UK and Ireland claims director at Chubb said: “I am delighted that the Chubb UK and Ireland claims team has been awarded chartered insurer status by the Chartered Insurance Institute.

“This is a tremendous achievement and demonstrates the commitment we have to investing in our people.

He concluded: “It also shows the importance we place on the value of professionalism and providing the highest possible levels of service for our customers at all times.”

