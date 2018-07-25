Chinese company circles Ageas – reports

Fosun is said to be interested in buying some or all of the Belgian insurer.

Ageas has declined to comment on market speculation that Chinese investment company Fosun is interested in buying the business.

Bloomberg reported yesterday (24 July) that Fosun is considering an offer for all or parts of Ageas as it seeks to expand its international footprint.

Fosun has been approached by Insurance Age.

Bloomberg noted that, as of yesterday, the company Ageas has a value of €10.8bn (£9.6bn).

Settlement

The rumours follow the resolution of an ongoing court case which has seen Ageas ordered to pay $1.5bn to multiple groups of institutional and individual investors from Europe and the United States.

According to Grant & Eisenhofer, the legal firm representing investors, it followed the acquisition of Dutch Bank ABN Ambro by Ageas (then known as Fortis).

Grant & Eisenhofer stated that between 2007 and 2008, the value of Fortis shareholders were largely wiped out as the price of the bank’s securities plunged prompting the long-running court case.

The most recent set of results for Ageas Group saw profit grow to €960m in 2017, compared to €721m in the preceding year, something CEO Bart de Smet described as the “best in our history’”.

