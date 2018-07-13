Chubb appoints Annmarie Camp high net worth leader as Tara Parchment departs

Camp to lead on personal lines HNW in UK and continental Europe.

Chubb has appointed Annmarie Camp as head of its European personal risk services division with responsibility for the performance of high net worth personal lines business in the UK and continental Europe.

She replaces Tara Parchment who is leaving the insurer.

Parchment has been with Chubb for over 20 years and was promoted to the post last September from being vice president, personal risk services, UK & Ireland.

USA

Camp is currently the provider’s executive vice president of personal insurance national sales and distribution, North America.

She will take up the role in mid-August and relocate to London.

Camp, who joined Chubb private risk services in 2009, will report to David Robinson, executive vice president, Europe and division president, UK and Ireland.

Expertise

Robinson said: “Annmarie brings with her a wealth of expertise and insight which will help us develop further our personal risk services offering as the needs of this crucial market continue to evolve.

“Leveraging our already superior insurance proposition and exceptional claims service, I am looking forward to working with Annmarie on new opportunities for growth in the important high net worth market.”

