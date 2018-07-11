Axa and XL reveal first common branding step

No change for UK brokers.

Axa will create a new Axa XL division, the provider has announced.

It will operate under the Axa brand and the insurer detailed that it was dedicated to large property and casualty commercial lines and specialty risks.

According to Axa, which agreed to pay $15bn (£11.1bn) for XL in March, the move is part of the planning process for combining XL Group operations, Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art.

Axa Corporate Solutions has an office in London but is run out of Paris and deals with multi-million pound blue chip firms.

The parts of Axa’s UK offering that brokers traditionally deal with remain unchanged.

Division

The takeover is set to complete before the end of 2018 and until then Axa and XL remain separate businesses.

Axa detailed that the new division will work along three main lines:

XL Insurance – comprising XL Group’s insurance business and Axa Corporate Solutions; and will include XL Art & Lifestyle, the combination of XL Group’s Fine Art and Specie business and Axa Art offerings;

Insurance – comprising Group’s insurance business and Axa Corporate Solutions; and will include Art Lifestyle, the combination of Group’s Fine Art and Specie business and Axa Art offerings; XL Reinsurance - incorporating XL Group’s reinsurance business;

Reinsurance - incorporating Group’s reinsurance business; XL Risk Consulting – for Axa Matrix and XL Group’s Property Risk Engineering GAPS .

In addition, XL Group’s primary Lloyd’s syndicate will continue to be known as XL Catlin Syndicate 2003.

Milestone

Thomas Buberl, CEO of Axa: “We are very pleased to announce another important milestone in the integration planning process with XL Group, which will see Axa become the number one global P&C commercial lines insurer.

“Behind this new common branding and naming, I am excited to see the future creation of Axa XL, a division based on Axa’s and XL Group’s shared culture around people, operational excellence, and innovation.

“The combination of these attributes will position us perfectly to establish an even stronger brand leadership and bring a unique value proposition to our customers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.