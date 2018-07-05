MGAM launches general liability product

Product can be white labelled.

MGAM has launched an employers, public and products liability insurance quote and bind product rated on wages and turnover.

The independent underwriting agency stated that the general liability policy had been designed for smaller businesses or the self-employed where brokers need an efficient and quick online quote.

The new offering is available on MGAM’s portal which can provide a written quote or arrange cover based on a per capita or wages and turnover rating.

White label

MGAM detailed that once a policy was issued, it came with online access to employers liability certificates, quotes, schedules, and statement of fact documentation.

The firm launched event insurance this March and as with that roll out the latest product can be white labelled.

Jason Anthony, CEO of MGAM said: “This is a great product which has been designed to give coverholders the most efficient way to obtain an immediate quote for a general liability insurance policy.

“However, what makes it really special, and the reason why it has been so well received by coverholders and their retail broker partners, is that the system uses the latest insurance technology to guarantee that it is simple, quick and “easy to use”, provides coverholders access to all their policy documentation at any time and is all delivered at a competitive price.”

