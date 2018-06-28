The Blog Spot: Doubling down on dual pricing

The ABI highlighted its work around dual pricing this week. Siân Barton supports the crackdown by Biba and the ABI, particularly how it could help vulnerable customers.

Dual pricing, where new customers are charged less than old customers for the same policy, is a problem in the industry.

It isn’t palatable and nobody wants to admit they do it but it happens.

The practice leads to some customers jumping around from insurer to insurer chasing the lowest price and punishes loyal clients who don’t wish to or are unable to search for a new policy.

Last month the Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association revealed they had teamed up to develop a set of Guiding Principles and Action Points to tackle the issue. Action points included assessing pricing points for customers who have been with an insurer for over five years and action to ensure that customers’ shopping around does not lead to excessive pricing differences.

ABI director general Huw Evans addressed the issue again this week and is right to highlight how vulnerable customers can be affected when dual pricing happens.

Insurmountable

Changing an insurer or amending a policy is a task that can seem insurmountable to people with vulnerabilities.

The Insurance Cares campaign has been set up precisely to help these people. Insurers and brokers must work together to ensure the vulnerable especially are getting a fair deal.

It is positive that the lead industry trade bodies are looking into this and also committing to keeping the conversation going.

I am also keen to see what the Financial Conduct Authority does with the information collected by the ABI and Biba as part of their investigations into dual pricing.

Regulation

FCA CEO Andrew Bailey has already welcomed the work Biba and the ABI are doing and the regulator has also been invited to monitor implementation as part of its firm-level supervision.

Of course, the trade bodies are not just attempting to tackle dual pricing for vulnerable customers. The principles are in place to protect all customers.

I was at an event the other day when someone said that the fundamentals of insurance are based on trust.

With practices like dual pricing sometimes slipping through the net and on the radar of consumers it is hard to believe that trust is being fostered across the board.

That’s why it is a good thing that the industry can now prove it’s seriously looking at this issue.

Siân Barton is editor of Insurance Age

