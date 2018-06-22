Broking Break - Your Top 5

Three stories dominated this week - Allianz's acquisition appetite, MS Amlin's household exit and Grahame Chilton's planned move away from Gallagher.

5 - Grahame Chilton on life at Gallagher - people, deals integration and the future

Reporter Emmanuel Kenning spoke to Gallagher’s outgoing head of UK brokerage and underwriting Grahame Chilton.

The interview followed the revealtion by Insurance Age that Chilton is to leave the role and will be replaced by Simon Matson (see story 4).

Chilton is expected to step down before the end of the year.

4 - Gallagher: Simon Matson to replace Grahame Chilton as CEO

Grahame Chilton, head of Gallagher’s UK-based brokerage and underwriting division, will be stepping down from his role as chief executive officer before the end of the year, Insurance Age revealed.

Chilton took on the position in February 2015 after the departure of David Ross for Towergate.

He had been involved with the wider group since December 2013 when he launched Capsicum Reinsurance Brokers in a joint venture with Gallagher.

3 - MS Amlin pulls out of UK household

MS Amlin has pulled out of the UK household market, Insurance Age revealed.

The insurer has exited UK household, which served mid and high net worth clients, and offered renewals up until 31 May 2018. The line has been put into run-off.

A spokesperson for MS Amlin declined to comment.

2 - Aviva or RSA named as Allianz targets - reports

The Allianz CEO, Oliver Bäte, is targeting a big UK acquisition market reports have suggested.

The Sunday Times reported that Aviva and RSA were named as potential targets and stated that Bäte has been working with investment bankers for several months to develop a “hit list”.

Zurich and QBE were also said to be in the frame.

1 - Aviva and RSA silent on Allianz buy speculation

Aviva and RSA both declined to comment on speculation that they are seen as potential UK acquisitions by Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte.

It was reported earlier this week that Bäte wants Allianz to make a large UK deal and has engaged investment bankers to develop a hit list.

Spokespeople for Aviva and RSA both said that they do not comment on market speculation when approached by Insurance Age.