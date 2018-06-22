Kevin O’Neill to lead Allianz branch in Glasgow

Stephanie Ogden leaving to work in Lloyd’s.

Allianz has appointed Kevin O’Neill as branch manager in Glasgow stepping up from motor manager.

He has replaced Stephanie Ogden who has left after ten years with the business and had been in the manager role since October 2016.

A spokesperson for the insurer confirmed that Ogden has moved to take up an opportunity in Lloyd’s of London adding: “We wish her all the best in her new role.”

O’Neill has held a number of positions at the provider since joining in 2008, including senior fleet underwriter and branch fleet underwriter.

Allianz restructured its offering in the North and Scotland last month bringing the combined teams across Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow under Chris Everett.

Pivotal

In his new role O’Neill will be responsible for overseeing regional broker business, the management and relationships of strategic key broker accounts and will lead a team of 30 people in the Glasgow branch covering the whole of Scotland. He will report to Everett.

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets, commercial and personal at Allianz said: “I am delighted that we have been able to promote from within for this pivotal position. Kevin has a wealth of experience and exceptional market knowledge.

“As we look at continuing to strengthen and maintain our presence in this important region, his appointment demonstrates our ambition and long term commitment to the Scottish market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.