Aviva and RSA silent on Allianz buy speculation

Aviva and RSA saying nothing on rumours they are targets for Allianz as analyst says a big UK deal would make sense for the German insurer.

Aviva and RSA have both declined to comment on speculation that they are seen as potential UK acquisitions by Allianz CEO Oliver Bäte.

It was reported earlier this week that Bäte wants Allianz to make a large UK deal and has engaged investment bankers to develop a hit list.

Spokespeople for Aviva and RSA both said that they do not comment on market speculation when approached by Insurance Age.

Allianz also declined to say anything.

Logical

However, Olly Laughton-Scott, director of consultancy IMAS, stated that a large UK deal for Allianz would make sense.

He commented: “What we are seeing is dramatic broker consolidation so it is logical that this affects at the insurance company level.

“Consolidation is driving power to the brokers and making the relevance of insurance companies and standalones less relevant.”

He added: “There is also huge pressure on cost throughout the industry.”

With regard to Aviva and RSA being targets Laughton-Scott said they were also “logical” if you consider the size of Allianz.

“If you are a big heavy beast like Allianz the number of targets which are meaningful are very limited so you will start large and then look lower. The logical place is to start at those two companies.”

QBE

Zurich and QBE were also named as potential targets. Laughton-Scott advised that Zurich sounds “less likely” and could not see Zurich selling a UK unit to a competitor.

QBE was a more credible prospect. He said: “I think QBE is interesting. Despite Brexit markets are looking more geographically focused and the UK part of QBE is not a daft idea.”

Allianz was linked with XL Catlin in February last year. However it was eventually sold to Axa and the deal – which valued XL Catlin at £11.1bn – was announced in March 2018.

In the UK Allianz bought LV’s general insurance business for £713m – a move which was announced in August last year.

